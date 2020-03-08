International Women's Day 2020: How Vidya Balan paved the way for Bollywood to work on more women-centric cinema

Subsequently, she won more accolades for essaying a woman of mystique in Ishqiya and a sister crusading for justice in No One Killed Jessica. And she reached her zenith as the anguished starlet in The Dirty Picture and as an amateur sleuth in Kahaani. After a dry spell, Vidya has witnessed a resurgence with Tumhari Sulu and Mission Mangal which positioned her front and centre, as does the forthcoming Shakuntala Devi and Sherni.

If Vidya threw open the doors, Kangana brought home the big box-office numbers. After consolidating her popularity with Queen and Tanu Weds Manu, Kangana scored a reported Rs 148 crore, playing the double role with elan in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

It made the industry acknowledge that women power at the box office is a reality. With Manikarnika, the actress turned director and added ammunition to her image of a Jhansi Ki Rani who could conquer the audience’s imagination. She attempts a biopic next with Thalaivi and an action film with Dhaakad.

Alia Bhatt is my favourite actress in the younger generation because of her uncanny knack for choosing unusual characters and enlivening them with her performances. She held me in thrall in the Meghna Gulzar-directed hit, Raazi, as a spy walking on the razor’s edge. Four years earlier, she had sprung a surprise and given an insight into her talent with Highway.

Later, Dear Zindagi had Shah Rukh lending formidable support but the film focussed on Alia playing a conflicted girl with aplomb. Next, she will attempt playing fierce in the title role as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia has proved that young actresses are not fluff to decorate a film with but can instead propel them to success.

Box-office queens have contributed to this trend for women-centric films. Deepika Padukone had choices galore, but she chose to do a Piku and Chhapaak. Turning producer gives her more decision-making power and her forthcoming co-production pairs her opposite newcomer Siddhant Chaturvedi. Kareena has headlined Heroine and Veere Di Wedding. Priyanka made a splash with Mary Kom.

Today’s leading ladies try to assert their histrionic heft soon after they establish themselves, whether the results are commercially successful (Anushka Sharma’s NH10, Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja) or not (Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena, Sonakshi Sinha’s Akira).

Parineeti Chopra will hopefully rejuvenate her career with the sports biopic Saina and The Girl On The Train remake. After carving out a niche for herself with Pink, Badla and Saandh Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu is doing a slew of women-oriented films such as Haseen Dilruba, Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.

What I find remarkable is that even relatively new leading ladies are being afforded the opportunity to lead from the front in decently sized productions, and they are enthusiastically accepting the acid test.

Kriti Sanon is acting in Mimi, which is a new take on surrogacy. Bhumi Pednekar headlines Durgavati, Kiara Advani has Indoo Ki Jawaani while Janhvi Kapoor plays an air force pilot in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. For actresses as well as the audience, a turning point has been reached.