International Women's Day 2020: How Sridevi constantly challenged patriarchy in real and reel life

One of the reasons why Sridevi was voted ‘India’s Greatest Actress in 100 Years’ on the centenary of Indian Cinema was because she had constantly challenged patriarchy in reel and real life. Today on Women’s Day, the following instances of how the screen legend battled gender prejudice are sure to inspire us all.

With Nagina, Mr. India, Chandni and Chaalbaaz Sridevi redefined the Hindi film actress, pulled her out from the pits of being a glorified extra and installed her on par with her male counterparts.Sridevi had not only overshadowed the hero but her greater screen time in her films was a radical win for ’80s mainstream cinema where heroines were mostly incidental to the plot.

The media anointed her with the sobriquet, Female Bachchan. The label soon acquired a whole new meaning when Sridevi decided to stop working with Amitabh. In a phase where every heroine was salivating to be Bachchan’s leading lady, Sridevi’s refusal to genuflect before Bollywood’s biggest idol was open mutiny.