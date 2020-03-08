International Women's Day 2020: How Sridevi constantly challenged patriarchy in real and reel life

One of the reasons why Sridevi was voted ‘India’s Greatest Actress in 100 Years’ on the centenary of Indian Cinema was because she had constantly challenged patriarchy in reel and real life. Today on Women’s Day, the following instances of how the screen legend battled gender prejudice are sure to inspire us all.
With Nagina, Mr. India, Chandni and Chaalbaaz Sridevi redefined the Hindi film actress, pulled her out from the pits of being a glorified extra and installed her on par with her male counterparts.Sridevi had not only overshadowed the hero but her greater screen time in her films was a radical win for ’80s mainstream cinema where heroines were mostly incidental to the plot.
The media anointed her with the sobriquet, Female Bachchan. The label soon acquired a whole new meaning when Sridevi decided to stop working with Amitabh. In a phase where every heroine was salivating to be Bachchan’s leading lady, Sridevi’s refusal to genuflect before Bollywood’s biggest idol was open mutiny.
Movie magazine instantly featured Amitabh and Sridevi on its cover with the question— ‘Whose Industry Is It Anyway?’ Filmfare showcased the actress on its cover with the tag line — ‘Out of Reach?’ In the same interview, Sridevi gave her reason why: ‘I never said I won’t work with Amit-ji.
But then what’s there for any artiste to do in a film starring him? He does everything himself.’ Many branded her action as hubris, failing to see that she was merely giving due respect to her own art.
She was going to puncture the glass ceiling, do films that showcased how colossal a Hindi film heroine could be. Bachchan would have to woo her with a truckload of flowers to get her on board for Khuda Gawah. While Sridevi agreed in principle to star in the film, she laid down the condition that she would play both the roles of Amitabh’s wife and daughter.
This was unprecedented! Never had any heroine dared to demand a double role in a Bachchan film. The industry waited with bated breath; some even sniggered that Sridevi was reaching for the stars. But the deal was struck. Sridevi had again achieved the impossible. She had become the only leading lady to play a double role in a Big B film.
After delivering two iconic films with Yash Chopra — Chandni and Lamhe, Sridevi shocked the industry by refusing his next offering Darr in the ’90s. While Bollywood stood confused, the actress felt that the heroine’s role in Darr was nowhere in the same league as those in Chandni and Lamhe. In an interview, Sridevi declared famously that she would have done the film only if she had been offered Shah Rukh Khan’s role.
To many it had again sounded like the arrogance of an artiste. For Sridevi, it was simply refusal to do any lesser role that did no justice to her enormous talent. Refusal to surrender before the dictates of patriarchy.
This was visible soon in real life when Sridevi’s mother Rajeshwari passed away in 1996. The person the actress was closest to in the entire world was no more. And like her screen characters, Sridevi again went against convention to light her mother’s pyre herself.
Many advised her against doing so but she knew she was doing the right thing. If she had been the ‘hero’ of her films, she had also been the ‘son’ to her parents. Challenging the norms of a patriarchal society, Sridevi again towered high.
With her historic comeback with English Vinglish in 2012, Sridevi again trounced the sexist rulebook in Bollywood that comebacks by married actresses do not work. In 2015, headlines erupted once more when Sridevi refused Sivagami’s part in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), which was bagged by Ramya Krishnan.
For an actress who had always played central roles, doing a peripheral character was hardly flattering. Casting someone of Sridevi’s legendary stature to play Sivagami was like casting Amitabh as Katappa. Controversial reports also suggested that she had quoted too astronomical a figure for the film. If that was indeed the case, her stand was again a gutsy one.
With actresses in Hollywood demanding equal pay for years now, Sridevi had shown the middle finger to patriarchy once more.
