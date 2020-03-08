International Women's Day 2020: Ananya Pandey shares throwback pictures of all the special women in her life

SOTY 2 actress, Ananya Pandey, took to Instagram on the occasion of Women's Day and paid a tribute to all the women who were special to her with a series of pictures. In the pictures, one can see her with her mom, baby Rysa and also little Suhana Khan. Gauri Khan was also spotted in one of the pictures.

As soon as the actress posted them, she garnered loads of love from fans who were gushing about the super-adorable throwback pictures. The caption she penned read, 'Here's to the women in my life whose presence is a constant reminder to be courageous, kind and humble ❤ #HappyWomensDay to all the beautiful women'.