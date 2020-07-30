International Friendship Day 2020: From Priyanka-Meghan to Salman-Iulia, B-town celebs and their firangi friends

International Friendship Day 2020 is being celebrated on Thursday and as we celebrate one of the most beautiful relationships, let's look at a list of Bollywood celebrities with firangi friends!
While Bollywood friendships mostly last until the release of the film, these are some celebrities who have stayed with each other through thick and thin, despite the borders.
1. Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez
'Sones and Jacks' have been BFFs for over 8 years now. The Bollywood divas first met each other during the premiere of 'Mausam' but reportedly became friends when Jacqueline was working with Sonam's father Anil Kapoor in 'Race 2'.
Jacks and Sones reminded us of the popular saying - 'Real queens fix each other's crown,' when they were spotted fixing each others gowns. Yes, from making a red carpet appearance together and fixing Jacqueline's dress to save her from an embarrassing malfunction to dancing to her heart's content at BFF Sonam's sangeet, the two have given us some major friendship goals over the years. The actress' don't just make heads turn when they step out for star-studded parties together, they also leave fans in awe with their loving gestures towards each other. For instance, in 2015 when Sonam was down with Swine Flu and was being treated in Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital, she got a surprise visit by her BFF.
2. Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur
The Bollywood superstar and Romanian television presenter met in Romania, while Salman Khan and brother Sohail were on a recce for 'Jai Ho'. The two were rumoured to be dating, however, the duo has always maintained that they are 'just friends'. Well, Romanian actor-singer and Salman are so close that they have been staying together at the actor's Panvel farmhouse, ever since the first coronavirus lockdown was imposed. Iulia isn't just Salman's friend, she also shares a great bond with the Khan clan and is spotted at almost every family function.
3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Meghan Markle
If you are unversed about the friendship of Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle, you've probably been living under the rock! The duo first met at an Elle Women Television event during Meghan’s days on 'Suits'. The 'Quantico' actress even attended Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
From saying that Meghan was born to be a global influencer to calling her an icon, PeeCee has always spoken highly of her best friend in interviews. In TIME magazine‘s annual 100 Most Influential People list in 2018, Priyanka wrote: "Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realised just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes-obvious in her actions-will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness."
"This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people,” she added.
4. Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and Hollywood icon Robert De Niro have not only worked together, they also are really good friends. Recently, Kher took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself along with De Niro, which was taken at the Hollywood star's apartment in New York, and was clicked by director David O. Russell.
Kher had a role in Russell's 2012 release, "Silver Linings Playbook", which featured Robert De Niro in a pivotal role.
He wrote: "Story of this pic: There won't be a single actor in the world, aspiring or established, who won't be an ardent fan of this phenomenal legendary actor #RobertDeNiro. As a drama school student I had done a special paper on two of his earlier films 'Mean Streets' and 'Taxi Driver'."
"Never in my wildest dreams had I ever thought way back in 1977 that one day I will get an opportunity of not only working with him in #SilverLiningPlaybook but will also have the good fortune of calling him my friend."
Kher then shared the details behind the pose.
"This picture was shot in his apartment in New York by #DavidORussell, director of SLP. As always I had requested for a picture and as always he was obliging. At that moment I thought it will be cool to point my finger in appreciation towards the legend in the picture," he wrote.
He recalled that he saw in almost "slow motion" that De Niro's hand was going up and pointing his finger towards him in a similar manner.
"Miraculously David clicked the picture at that very moment. And I registered my name in the history with this pic," he added.
"For me this will always be my most priceless possession."
5. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu’s love life has been an open secret since she started dating Danish badminton player and Olympic Silver medallist Mathias Boe almost six years ago. The actress has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours but they both are often snapped together at events and lunch dates. Recently, on Mathias' birthday, Taapsee penned down a sweet wish for her rumoured boyfriend. She wrote, "Something's don't change and I'm not talking about the badminton n the wins. It's the hand brush n the scratch ! From 8 to 40... Happy birthday Mathias"
Doting friend Mathias had even made an appearance at an event to cheer Pannu when she bought the Badminton Premier League's Pune franchise.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)