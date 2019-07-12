International dance troupes to feature in 'Street Dancer 3D'

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer "Street Dancer 3D" will have international dance artistes joining the cast for the climax shoot.

The magnum opus dance film, directed by Remo D'souza will be having troupes from across the globe joining the lead duo to shoot for the climax of the film in Mumbai, a statement issued by the makers read.

According to the makers, dancers from UK, Germany, Nepal and Africa will be part of this 3D musical, besides the lead actors - Varun, Shraddha, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. The song is being choreographed by Kings United. "We are so glad that 'Street Dancer 3D' has gone global and many artists from across continents are being part of the finale act of the film.

The set for this finale is magnanimous and looks spectacular. "The actors have been rehearsing and shooting in these rains to complete the schedule on time.

The choreography and the music will surely sweep the audiences off their feet," producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.

"Street Dancer 3D", produced by Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D' Souza, is all set to release on January 24.