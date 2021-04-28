International Dance Day 2021: From Hrithik Roshan to Madhuri Dixit, celebs who are incredible dancers

There is a famous quote, "When in doubt, dance it out" and it is rightly said that dance is a way of expressing ourselves.

You can dance if you are happy or sad. It is an instant mood lifter.

Every year, April 29 is celebrated as International Dance Day. It is the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. This day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO.

The day strives to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals held on this particular day. However, during this Covid era, we can celebrate International Dance Day by dancing in the comfort of our own homes or maybe by choreographing a dance by ourselves and uploading a video on social media and encouraging others to do the same.

There are a number of celebrities who we are admired for a number of things, one of those things is their incredible dance moves.

Here are some celebrities who are incredible dancers:

1. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor, singer and producer. He is famous for playing Wolverine/ Logan in the X-Men film series. And oh yes, this guy can dance pretty well. He has been in love with dancing right from his childhood.

He has acted in multiple stage shows, playing Gaston in Beauty and the Beast and Peter Allen in The Boy from Oz. He has also given a great performance in the movie The Greatest Showman.

2. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is an Indian actor who is famous for his roles in films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He is also known to be one of the greatest dancers in Bollywood. When you think of an amazing dancer in Bollywood, he will definitely pop into your head first. Fans have loved his dance in the song Dhoom Again from the movie Dhoom 2.

3. Tom Holland

Tom Holland is an English actor and is famous to the world for being everyone's friendly neighbourhood Spiderman. He is an incredible dancer and has a background in gymnastics. Tom had once stated that he was bullied in school for being a dancer, but who's laughing now? People love Tom Holland's performance in the Lip sync battle.

4. Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene is an Indian actress, producer, television personality and music artist. She is famous for her role in the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. It is impossible to think of dance and not think of this Goddess. Some of her most famous songs include Aaja Nachle, Chane Ke Kheth Mein, Ek Do Teen, Choli Ke Peeche and Ghagra to name a few.

5. Catherine Zeta Jones

Catherine Zeta Jones is a Welsh actress famous for role in the musical Chicago. She stunned viewers with her outstanding performance and it is still talked about till this very day.

6. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is an Indian actor who made his acting debut with the film Heropanti.

He has garnered a lot of praise over his dancing skills and his ability to perform difficult stunts. Tom Holland has also praised Tiger Shroff for his incredible dance moves in an interview.