International Childhood Cancer Day 2021: Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia visit Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital

The 'Baaghi 3' actor also shared the same pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Today the 20th International Childhood cancer Day (ICCD) is being celebrated with the purpose of spreading awareness about the High Curability of Childhood Cancer. Early detection, dedicated treatment can save many lives.

@geneliad & i had the pleasure of spending some quality time with these little warriors-the ImpaCCT Foundation & Tata Memorial Hospital have been doing great work- we are happy to be associated with this cause and would request you all to spread awareness & join us in this fight."