International Childhood Cancer Day 2021: Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia visit Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital

On International Childhood Cancer Day 2021, actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia visited Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital on Monday.
Sharing the pictures from the hospital, the actress penned an emotional note.
"Today is International Childhood Cancer Day. @riteishd and myself visited Tata Memorial Hospital to meet the kids..
These children are fighting life threatening diseases and when a child is unwell it’s not just the child but the entire family that is broken and in distress," she wrote.
"But there is cure and the doctors and the staff at Tata hospitals and most hospitals are working tirelessly to bring an end to this disease.. If you can help spread awareness or help in any way that makes childhood cancer a distance dream, it would truly help.. We did our bit with @impacctfoundation .. Try and do yours and help a child live his/her future," Genelia added.
The 'Baaghi 3' actor also shared the same pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Today the 20th International Childhood cancer Day (ICCD) is being celebrated with the purpose of spreading awareness about the High Curability of Childhood Cancer. Early detection, dedicated treatment can save many lives.
@geneliad & i had the pleasure of spending some quality time with these little warriors-the ImpaCCT Foundation & Tata Memorial Hospital have been doing great work- we are happy to be associated with this cause and would request you all to spread awareness & join us in this fight."
On work front, Riteish was last seen in "Baaghi 3" alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. He will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's "Bachchan Pandey".
Meanwhile Genelia made her comeback to the big screen with the 2020 film “It's My Life” opposite Harman Baweja.
Besides that, Riteish and Genelia also reunited to share screen space as hosts for a digital show titled "Ladies Vs Gentlemen" - an interactive poll show that aims to settle the age-old gender debate.
The show is aided by panellists such as Karan Wahi, Karan Kundra, Vikas Gupta, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, Bani J, Rashmi Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Rithvik Dhanjani.
It was released on the Flipkart app on November 18, 2020.