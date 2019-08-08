International Cat Day 2019: B-town divas whose feline friends have unusual names

Bollywood celebrities are not different when it comes to their four pawed companions. They always make it a point to share their mushy overly loved pictures to express their love, and on International Cat Day we are counting down actors whose feline friends have made a name for their own.
As much as actors have a fan following so do these celebrity cats. Some even have their own accounts on social media to keep their fans up to date.
Alia Bhatt homes more than one cat, the most famous of them all is the ‘Mother of Dragons’ Edward. The actress once posted a picture with Edward right before leaving for an award show and captioned it as ‘Mother of Dragons’. Pooja and Alia who are both cat lovers are also seen posting pictures with Sheeba, a stray cat.
Jacqueline Fernandez who is about to debut with a Digital series Mrs. Serial Killer posted a picture of her lovely Siamese cat called Yoda to wish her fans a Happy International Cat Day. Take a look:
Other than Yoga Jacqueline also lives with three other cats called Miumiu and younger twins Loki and his sister Xyza, which are the most unusual names of the bunch.
Disha Patani who is taking the internet by storm also has two feline friends running her world. The actress also homes two dogs Bella and Goku, she recently added a cat to her family called, Keety. Disha has started an Instagram page dedicated to the four of them called, ‘bellajasminegoku’.
Swara Bhaskar last year lost her called Atom, who had been a loved immensely by her fans. She was recently seen posting a picture with ‘LailaaTheCat’ another stray who is the new addition to her family.