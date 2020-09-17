Internal misogyny? Kangana now compares her Mumbai office's demolition to rape

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, whose comments about Mumbai triggered a spat with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, arrived in the city from her home in Manali last week for a short visit.
On the same day her office here faced action for "illegal" alterations by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following which she moved the Bombay High Court which stayed the demolition.
Sharing pictures of the same once again, Ranaut penned down a post on National Unemployment Day.
She took to Twitter and wrote, “This is rape of my dreams, my spirit, my self-esteem and my future. An age is passed in building houses and you don't even sigh. See what you have done to my house, is it not rape? What was once a temple you made it a graveyard, see how my dreams were broken, is this not rape?”
On Sunday, Ranaut met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at Raj Bhavan to apprise him of the "injustice" done to her.
The actor has been aggressively criticizing the film industry and the way it functions since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. She initially said it was not a suicide but a "planned murder" by an industry that does not acknowledge outsiders.
Ranaut escalated her attack to tackle the alleged drug nexus in the industry, as well as targeting the Maharashtra government for its handling of the case. She sparked anger after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.
Her spat with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut led to her receiving Y-plus security-a detail of around 10 armed commandos who accompany the actress whenever she travels.
On her arrival in Mumbai last week, BMC exempted Ranaut from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state after she submitted an online application for the exemption as she was on "a short visit."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)