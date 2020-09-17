Internal misogyny? Kangana now compares her Mumbai office's demolition to rape

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, whose comments about Mumbai triggered a spat with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, arrived in the city from her home in Manali last week for a short visit.

On the same day her office here faced action for "illegal" alterations by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following which she moved the Bombay High Court which stayed the demolition.

Sharing pictures of the same once again, Ranaut penned down a post on National Unemployment Day.

She took to Twitter and wrote, “This is rape of my dreams, my spirit, my self-esteem and my future. An age is passed in building houses and you don't even sigh. See what you have done to my house, is it not rape? What was once a temple you made it a graveyard, see how my dreams were broken, is this not rape?”