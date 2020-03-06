'Instagram will never be same again': Kareena's first post is too hot to handle!

After sending fans into a frenzy by making her much-awaited debut on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally shared a picture of herself!
The Begum of Bollywood recently made her social media debut and shared a cryptic post that left fans speculating for hours. Putting all the speculations to rest, on Friday, Kareena took to the photo-sharing app and 'let the cat out of the bag!'
Bebo shared a picture of herself looking as hot as ever, in a head-to-toe Puma ensemble. She can be seen in a black and gold athleisure outfit and that reveals why she had posted a picture of a black cat. Kareena Kapoor's Instagram debut comes amid a Puma campaign. She captioned the picture, "The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram."
Her friends from the industry and fans are showering Kareena with hearts and the picture has received over 98,103 likes in just one hour. Manish Malhotra, Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and other celebrities took to the comment section to welcome Kareena.
In a recent interview with Midday, the actress revealed that she had always kept away from Instagram because she didn't want to get addicted to likes. Kareena further added that although the world of Instagram is daunting, she's a never say never person and has decided to join the app for her fans.
She said, " I didn’t want to get addicted to ‘likes’ on pictures or sharing details of my life. But I realized I have to move with the times. I am joining social media for my fans, who have supported me for 20 years. I want [to share details] of my life with my fans.”
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Angrezi Medium'. The movie is all set to hit the screens on March 20 and also Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles.
