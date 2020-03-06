'Instagram will never be same again': Kareena's first post is too hot to handle!

After sending fans into a frenzy by making her much-awaited debut on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally shared a picture of herself!

The Begum of Bollywood recently made her social media debut and shared a cryptic post that left fans speculating for hours. Putting all the speculations to rest, on Friday, Kareena took to the photo-sharing app and 'let the cat out of the bag!'

Bebo shared a picture of herself looking as hot as ever, in a head-to-toe Puma ensemble. She can be seen in a black and gold athleisure outfit and that reveals why she had posted a picture of a black cat. Kareena Kapoor's Instagram debut comes amid a Puma campaign. She captioned the picture, "The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram."

Her friends from the industry and fans are showering Kareena with hearts and the picture has received over 98,103 likes in just one hour. Manish Malhotra, Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and other celebrities took to the comment section to welcome Kareena.