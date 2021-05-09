Instagram deletes Kangana Ranaut's post; actress says, 'Don't think will last here for more than a week'

Just a few days after being suspended by Twitter, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut now feels that she will not last on Instagram for 'more than a week.'
For the unversed, last week, Kangana's official Twitter account was suspended for repeatedly violating rules of the microblogging site. After being banned by Twitter, she became quite active on Instagram.
However, on Sunday, Kangana informed that one of her posts has been deleted by Instagram. She also said that her account also might soon get suspended.
She stated that her post announcing her COVID-19 diagnosis was taken down by the photo-sharing platform and suggested that it must have been reported by the 'Covid fan club'.
"Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin covid fan club. awesome. It's been two days here on insta but don't think will last here more than a week," the Manikarnika actress wrote.
Have a look at her post here:
Announcing that she has contracted the virus, Kangana wrote on May 7, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive."
"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev," she added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.
Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.
