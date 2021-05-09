Instagram deletes Kangana Ranaut's post; actress says, 'Don't think will last here for more than a week'

Just a few days after being suspended by Twitter, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut now feels that she will not last on Instagram for 'more than a week.'

For the unversed, last week, Kangana's official Twitter account was suspended for repeatedly violating rules of the microblogging site. After being banned by Twitter, she became quite active on Instagram.

However, on Sunday, Kangana informed that one of her posts has been deleted by Instagram. She also said that her account also might soon get suspended.

She stated that her post announcing her COVID-19 diagnosis was taken down by the photo-sharing platform and suggested that it must have been reported by the 'Covid fan club'.

"Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin covid fan club. awesome. It's been two days here on insta but don't think will last here more than a week," the Manikarnika actress wrote.

Have a look at her post here: