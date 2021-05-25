Inspired by news of Haryana thief returning COVID-19 vaccines, Richa Chadha starts initiative to celebrate everyday heroes

Amid the raging second wave of COVID-19, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has started a new community-based initiative called 'The KINDry', which aims to celebrate ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

'The KINDry' is a social media initiative on Instagram, which Richa started after being inspired by the news of a thief returning medicines, he'd stolen with a simple note that read, "Sorry I didn't know these are Corona medicines" that went viral last month.

Richa was hence inspired to come up with this initiative with the help of a family friend, designer, and co-founder of 'The KINDry' and community head at Fluid, Krishan Jagota.

Speaking on the same, Richa said, "I was moved that a person, who'd stolen something in desperation had so much heart and integrity that they returned it. I don't want to tell people to 'be positive' and ignore the painful reality of pain, trauma, and loss. That is nothing but toxic positivity. At the same time, The KINDry will not be about fluffy pink clouds and unicorns, but incidents actually happening around us which don't get amplified as much as they ought to. People also deserve to hear stories of real-life heroes."