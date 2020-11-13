Inspired by Bollywood bombshells, here's your style guide to look like a patakha this Diwali

As we avoid attending big parties to ensure social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Diwali celebrations this year are going to be a low-key homely affair. Although we are trying to adapt to the new normal even during the festive season, nothing should stop you from looking forward to getting dressed up in your best ensemble on the auspicious occasion.
With just a day left for Diwali, take cues from your favourite Bollywood beauties and put your best fashion foot forward at the virtual zoom party or the small family get together.
1. Deepika Padukone's floral fashion moment
If there's one Bollywood beauty who's mastered the art of blending comfort with chic, it's Deepika Padukone. For the promotions of 'Chhapaak' earlier this year, the leggy lass opted for an Anamika Khanna Creations' floral pants and top with a matching cape.
This pretty pink ensemble is perfect for those who're planning to ditch the traditional lehengas and sarees this Diwali. Adding chunky chandelier earrings or a choker necklace will amp up the drama quotient.
2. Janhvi Kapoor's sexy sari
When in doubt, opt for a saree and a backless blouse!
The 'Dhadak' actress has become a millennial fashion icon of sorts, after rocking several affordable and glamourous looks. This exquisite pink saree by Arpita Mehta with maang teeka and bangles is perfect inspiration if you want to channel your inner Desi girl this festive season.
3. Kareena Kapoor Khan's icy blue lehenga
Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been setting fashion goals for almost two decades now. Whether it's a flowly maxi dress or a stunning salwar suit, Bebo is often seen experimenting with various hues and cuts.
Last year, Kareena opted for this absolutely stunning Manish Malhotra powder blue lehenga for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.
Dressing her dupatta as a cape, Kareena chose a statement kundan choker by Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels and showed us how to rock pastels.
4. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's classic Anarkali
This Diwali, take inspo from fashionista Sonam Kapoor's classic festive ensemble by House of Masaba. This Scarlet Chiffon Gold Tree Grid Anarkali with Scarlet Tree Grid Dupatta is flattering on all body types and make for an effortless yet elegant festive pick.
5. Sara Ali Khan's embroidered Sharara set
The newbie is often seen rocking the regal bell-bottom silhouette and has been a trendsetter when it comes to sharara suits.
Princess of Pataudi, Sara Ali Khan's floral sharara with a short kurti and matching dupatta is perfect for your virtual Diwali party this year.
6. Disha Patani's pretty pink Patiala Salwar Suit
Disha Patani's powder pink suit by designer Arpita Mehta proves that a Patiala Salwar Suit will never go out of fashion.
Ace this ethnic look by adding juttis and matching jhumkas to look like a patakha this Diwali.
And for those who want to stay in a comfortable traditional attire, here are a few Bollywood divas to take cues from:
