Inside videos of Shashank Khaitan's birthday bash: Varun , Janhvi, Ayushmann and others have a blast

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's producer Shashank Khaitan ringed into his birthday with his friends from the industry. Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khuranna, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor were among the others who were present at the director's house party.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor Ayushmann was accompanied by his wife Tahira Kashyap and brother Aparshakti Khuranna. While Varun Dhawan arrived for the celebrations with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Janhvi Kapoor was clad in a casual yet chic ensemble as she arrived to celebrate the 'Dhadak' director's birthday. The 22-year-old diva opted for a black tank top and a pair of distressed jeans for the bash. Varun's ladylove Natasha chose a black drop waist dress and a pair of black pumps. She added a pop of colour to her outfit with a bright green clutch. Meanwhile, director Tahira Kashyap went for an olive green dress and added a pair of fresh white sneakers to her look.

