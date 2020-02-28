Inside videos of Shashank Khaitan's birthday bash: Varun , Janhvi, Ayushmann and others have a blast

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's producer Shashank Khaitan ringed into his birthday with his friends from the industry. Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khuranna, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor were among the others who were present at the director's house party.
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor Ayushmann was accompanied by his wife Tahira Kashyap and brother Aparshakti Khuranna. While Varun Dhawan arrived for the celebrations with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.
Janhvi Kapoor was clad in a casual yet chic ensemble as she arrived to celebrate the 'Dhadak' director's birthday. The 22-year-old diva opted for a black tank top and a pair of distressed jeans for the bash. Varun's ladylove Natasha chose a black drop waist dress and a pair of black pumps. She added a pop of colour to her outfit with a bright green clutch. Meanwhile, director Tahira Kashyap went for an olive green dress and added a pair of fresh white sneakers to her look.
Check out the pictures here:
Karan Johar took to Instagram to share an inside video from the party and wished Shashank once again. The 'Takht' filmmaker has partnered with Khaitan for movies like, 'Dhadak', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.
In the video that is going viral on the internet, Janhvi, Varun, Ayushmann, Aparshakti and others can be seen having a blast as they chant ‘Jor Se Bolo Happy Birthday’ while the director cuts the cake.
Watch the funfilled video here:
The 'Dhadak' actress Janhvi Kapoor also wished Shashank by posting and Instagram story. Sharing an adorable picture with him, she wrote, "HBD, love you.'
