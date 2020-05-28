Inside video of Kangana Ranaut's lavish Rs 48 crore workplace in Mumbai

Sources revealed the entire environment of the workspace is plastic free. The facility also has an open café. Kangana's personal office will be on the top floor.

The conference room has textured walls, solid wood table, floor lamp and custom-made chairs. In fact, most of the furniture is customised and handmade.

There is a separate space for meditation, too.

Overall, the decor is a blend European modern architecture and old-world ethnicity.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut's next film, Thalaivi, is a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa. The film is being directed by AL Vijay and the makers of the film had earlier revealed Kangana's look at Thalaivi and Arvind Swami's look as MGR.