Bollywood

Updated on

Inside video of Kangana Ranaut's lavish Rs 48 crore workplace in Mumbai

By Agencies

Sources revealed the entire environment of the workspace is plastic free.

Inside video of Kangana Ranaut's lavish Rs 48 crore workplace in Mumbai
Inside video of Kangana Ranaut's lavish Rs 48 crore workplace in Mumbai
Photo by Elle Decor

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has set up a sprawling new workspace in the posh Pali Hill locality of Mumbai, for her production house, Manikarnika Films.

At a rumoured cost of Rs 48 crore, Bungalow No. 5 at Pali Hill has been revamped altogether to set up a new workplace for the actress. Kangana has collaborated with designer Shabnam Gupta to set up the studio of her dreams.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @elledecorindia . Wondering what weâve been working on for our latest issue? Go behind the scenes with Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut)âsee how the Bollywood actorâs crisp brief to Shabnam Gupta (@shabnamguptainteriors) of The Orange Lane (@theorangelane) led to the making of this dreamy workplaceâ¦Â #btsÂ #comingsoon # Editor:Â @mrudul.pathak Photography byÂ @fabien_charuau BTS video byÂ @redkite_studio Art direction byÂ @pinkyakola Assisted byÂ @soulful_devil Text byÂ @annagram.b Styling byÂ @karunalaungani Hair byÂ @hairbyhaseena Makeup byÂ @loveleen_makeupandhair Styling assisted byÂ @ruchikapoor # Apparel by Aartivijay Gupta (@aartivijaygupta), Bodice (@bodicebodice), Chola by Sohaya Misra (@chola_the_label), Jodi (@thejodilife), Meadow, Quod (@quodnewyork); Earrings by Lune and Vintage (@shoplune); Furnishings by AA Living (@aa.living), Asian Paints (@asianpaints), AtoZ Furnishings (@atoz_furnishings), Bhartiya Marble, Cona Lights (@cona.lighting), Cottons and Satins (@cottonsandsatins), Good Earth (@goodearthindia), Jaipur Rugs Â @jaipurrugs), Notion Flooring @notionflooring), Oma (@omaliving), Peacock Life (@peacocklifein), Smeg (@smegitalia), Tooth Mountain Nursery (@toothmountainfarms) # #elledecorindiaÂ #exclusiveÂ #coverstoryÂ #20yearsÂ #kanganaranautÂ #shabnamguptaÂ #theorangelaneÂ #peacocklifeÂ #mumbaiÂ #interiordesignÂ #inspirationÂ #bollywoodÂ #celebrityÂ #designÂ #firstlookÂ #sneakpeek

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @elledecorindia ð¥° . Kangana Ranautâs never-before-seen studio in Mumbai, designed by Shabnam Gupta (@shabnamguptainteriors) of The Orange Lane (@theorangelane) # Swipe right for a #sneakpeek into the studio. Stay tuned to explore the open-to-sky cafe on the ground level and Kanganaâs private workspace on the top floor # Pic 1: Kangana poses in front of a vibrant editing suite Asian Paints (@asianpaints); Dress by Bodice (@bodicebodice), earrings by Lune (@shoplune) Pic 2: Kangana and Shabnam seen in the open plan workplace On Kangana, slip dress by Meadow, jacket by Aartivijay Gupta (@aartivijaygupta) earrings by Viange (@viangevintage) Pic 3: A playful neon sign is offset by custom Peacock Life (@peacocklifein) chairs Pic 4: The discussion area is furnished with pieces from Peacock Life, upholstery from AtoZ Furnishings (@atoz_furnishings) and Cona Lights fixtures (@conalightingsolutions) Pic 5: The textured wall, solid wood table, floor lamp and custom chairs by Peacock Life together create a grunge effect in this meeting room # Editor: @mrudul.pathak Photography by @fabien_charuau Art direction by @pinkyakola Assisted by @soulful_devil Text by @annagram.b Styling by @karunalaungani Hair by @hairbyhaseena Makeup by @loveleen_makeupandhair Styling assisted by @ruchikapoor # #exclusive #coverstory #20years #kanganaranaut #shabnamgupta #theorangelane #peacocklife #mumbai #interiordesign #inspiration #bollywood #celebrity #design

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Sources revealed the entire environment of the workspace is plastic free. The facility also has an open café. Kangana's personal office will be on the top floor.

The conference room has textured walls, solid wood table, floor lamp and custom-made chairs. In fact, most of the furniture is customised and handmade.

There is a separate space for meditation, too.

Overall, the decor is a blend European modern architecture and old-world ethnicity.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut's next film, Thalaivi, is a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa. The film is being directed by AL Vijay and the makers of the film had earlier revealed Kangana's look at Thalaivi and Arvind Swami's look as MGR.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in