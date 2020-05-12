Inside pictures of Sonam Kapoor's luxurious house in Delhi will remind you of ‘MTV Cribs’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja have chosen to self-quarantine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, on returning from London. The couple is currently staying at their home in Delhi.
While Sonam is keeping herself busy by cooking tasty treats for her family, recently the actress gave a sneak peek inside her luxurious abode. Needless to say, it will remind you of the popular show MTV Cribs - where celebs gave a tour of their homes.
Sonam and Anand’s bedroom has a classic white interior, with curtains around the bed giving it a Victorian appeal.
Their front yard is an open space surrounded by greenery where the duo also practices yoga from time to time.
The pictures also show their giant bookshelf, kitchen, study room and sneaker aficionado Anand’s shoe rack, absolutely envious.
On returning from London, Sonam lauded the government's efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak. She shared suggestions for netizens, which read: "Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and exercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc)."
Meanwhile, Sonam has actively donated to help daily wage workers amid the coronavirus lockdown. She also pledged to donate to Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
