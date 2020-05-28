Inside pictures of Hrithik Roshan's swanky sea-facing Mumbai home

In March, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's wife Sussanne Khan temporarily moved back to his house so that their children can remain connected to both of them during the period of lockdown. The duo has been acing the co-parenting game and sharing glimpses of their quarantine period on social media. While their video and pictures are a treat for fans, it's the interiors of Hithik Roshan's lavish Mumbai residence that's grabbing major eyeballs.
'War' actor Hrithik Roshan's humble abode is situated in the heart of Mumbai, Juhu. The house reportedly has two bedrooms, an indoor gym, a huge living room and a beautiful sea-facing balcony. His house is spread across approximately 3,000 sq ft.
Take a virtual tour of Hrithik Roshan's luxury abode here:
Earlier, Hrithik had joked that Sussanne is checking his apartment for 'design irregularities'. He wrote in a caption, "Photobomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities."
Almost six years after being divorced with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan moved in together for their sons. Introducing his ex-wife to his fans and other celebrities on Instagram, he wrote, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us."
The 46-year-old actor also thanked Sussanne for being supportive. "Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them," wrote Roshan.
The couple who parted ways in 2014 has two sons - Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)