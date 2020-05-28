Inside pictures of Hrithik Roshan's swanky sea-facing Mumbai home

In March, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's wife Sussanne Khan temporarily moved back to his house so that their children can remain connected to both of them during the period of lockdown. The duo has been acing the co-parenting game and sharing glimpses of their quarantine period on social media. While their video and pictures are a treat for fans, it's the interiors of Hithik Roshan's lavish Mumbai residence that's grabbing major eyeballs.

'War' actor Hrithik Roshan's humble abode is situated in the heart of Mumbai, Juhu. The house reportedly has two bedrooms, an indoor gym, a huge living room and a beautiful sea-facing balcony. His house is spread across approximately 3,000 sq ft.

Take a virtual tour of Hrithik Roshan's luxury abode here: