Inside pictures from Sara Ali Khan's 25th birthday bash

'Love Aaj Kal' actress Sara Ali Khan ringed into her 25th birthday in Goa, with her close friends and family. The chirpy queen, who has been enjoying monsoon to the fullest and sharing moments of her rainy days with fans on social media, gave them a sneak peak of her birthday celebrations on Wednesday.

She reportedly celebrated her birthday with brother Ibrahim and best friend Orhan Awatramani at a lavish villa.

Here are the pictures from her intimate birthday bash: