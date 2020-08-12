Inside pictures from Sara Ali Khan's 25th birthday bash

'Love Aaj Kal' actress Sara Ali Khan ringed into her 25th birthday in Goa, with her close friends and family. The chirpy queen, who has been enjoying monsoon to the fullest and sharing moments of her rainy days with fans on social media, gave them a sneak peak of her birthday celebrations on Wednesday.
She reportedly celebrated her birthday with brother Ibrahim and best friend Orhan Awatramani at a lavish villa.
Here are the pictures from her intimate birthday bash:
Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, was last seen on screen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' with actor Kartik Aaryan, has a motley of films lined up.
She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film 'Coolie No. 1'. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
Sara will also share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in 'Atrangi Re'.
The film was originally slated to hit theatres on May 1.
