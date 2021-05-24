Inside pics, videos from Suhana Khan's 21st birthday party: Star kid celebrates with her girl gang in New York

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, celebrated her birthday on May 22 with friends.
While the star kid treated her fans with her stunning birthday photo, several other videos and pictures of Suhana have now gone viral on social media platforms.
While one photo showed her cutting a cake, another clip showed her playing with balloons. The pictures and videos were shared by fan clubs on Instagram.
Meanwhile, another video of the stunner goofing around with her girl gang has also surfaced online.
In the video, Suhana and her friends can be seen lip-syncing to Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s Body. She is seen in a black cut-out bodycon dress, with the others also wearing glamorous colour-coordinated outfits.
The last frame of the clip featured the four of them together. Check out the video here:
As Suhana turned a year older, wishes poured in from all quarters. Her mom Gauri had also shared an aww-worthy post on the gram.
Even her besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor shared precious childhood photos and videos to wish Suhana.
Currently, Suhana is in New York. Like Shah Rukh, Suhana wants to be an actor. While details about her big Bollywood debut are not known yet, the star kid has featured in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London. She also starred in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.
