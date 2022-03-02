Inside Pics: Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah and Mayank Pahwa's wedding festivities begin

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pahwa, the son of senior actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa.

The couple will get married today in the presence of their close friends and family members, and the wedding festivities have already begun.

On Tuesday, they hosted their mehendi and sangeet ceremony, which was a gala affair.

Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan Shah, who was one of the guests present during the celebrations, congratulated the couple by sharing a video clip from their sangeet ceremony.

"Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you’ll! Baa would have been soooo proud Sanuuu," he wrote.

In the video, the bride and the groom can be seen surrounded by persons playing the dhol and with guests dancing to the beats.

Vivaan also shared videos where actress Ratna Pathak Shah and Seema Pahwa can be seen dancing along with other guests.

Reportedly, Sanah and Mayank have been dating for quite some time now and the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony a few months ago.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sanah and Mayank will get married today in Mahabaleshwar.

Sanah had marked her Bollywood debut with her brother Shahid's film 'Shaandaar'. The 2015 release also starred Alia Bhatt and had failed to impress the audience, except for a couple of songs.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:56 AM IST