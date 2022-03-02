Inside Pics: Shahid Kapoor hugs sister Sanah Kapur during her Chooda ceremony; Mira twins with daughter Misha

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Kapoor and daughter Misha attended his half-sister Sanah Kapur's Chooda ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Several family photos from the pre-wedding festivities have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Sanah, who is Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter, is getting married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan Shah shared several photos from the ceremony on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "@sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 Photos from the Chooda ceremony."

While Shahid and Mira can be seen posing with the family, another picture shows Pankaj Kapuro-wife Supriya Pathak and Ratna Pathak Shah with husband Naseeruddin Shah posing for a picture.

Shahid and Mira's children - Misha and Zain - can also be seen in the family photos.

In another viral photo, Shahid can be seen hugging Sanah. Take a look:

Sanah and Mayank will get married today in the presence of their close friends and family members in Mahabaleshwar. On Tuesday, they hosted their mehendi and sangeet ceremony, which was a gala affair.

Reportedly, Sanah and Mayank have been dating for quite some time now and the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony a few months ago.

Sanah had marked her Bollywood debut with her brother Shahid's film 'Shaandaar'. The 2015 release also starred Alia Bhatt and had failed to impress the audience, except for a couple of songs.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:08 PM IST