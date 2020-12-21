Inside Pics: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor throw 'Avengers' themed birthday party for Taimur

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turned four-year-old on Sunday and the star couple threw an 'Avengers' themed birthday bash for their little munchkin.

As the little nawab turned four, his grandparents Randhir Kapoor and Babita arrived at Saif's Bandra residence for the birthday celebrations. Aunts Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan were also captured by the paparazzi as they arrived at Fortune Heights. Tim Tim's baby sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was accompanied by her father Kunal Kemmu.

Bebo, who's quite active on Instagram, shared the inside pictures of the bash on the photo-sharing app and gave fans glimpses of the decorations.

Check out the pictures here: