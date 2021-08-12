Inside pics of Sara Ali Khan's 26th birthday with customised pink balloons

Bollywood's chirpy queen, actress Sara Ali Khan ringed into her 26th birthday with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her friends.

Her best friend Ahilya Mehta took to her Instagram to story share a glimpse of the celebrations. The video showed customised pink balloons in Sara's initials 'SAK' and another set of balloons that read: "Happy Birthday".

A picture shared by Mehta showed Ibrahim posing with friends.

The birthday bash was also attended by actress Janhvi Kapoor. She was clicked by paparazzi outside Sara's residence.

Check out inside pics here:

On Thursday, Sara took to her Instagram to share an adorable video montage of her childhood pics.

"Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving," she wrote in the caption.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

She made her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath', opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress made her second appearance on-screen within a span of two weeks from her debut release by starring in Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba'.

Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' alongside Kartik Aaryan.

She will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

The filming of the movie started in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble.

The movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 02:02 PM IST