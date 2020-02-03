Bollywood

Updated on

Inside Pics: Karisma Kapoor dances her heart out at Armaan Jain's sangeet ceremony

By FPJ Web Desk

Armaan Jain is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend of seven years, Anissa Malhotra

Inside Pics: Karisma Kapoor dances her heart out at Armaan Jain's sangeet ceremony

Karisma Kapoor along with her mom Babita was spotted last night attending cousin Armaan Jain's Sangeet ceremony. The Kapoor clan gathered to celebrate Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding festivities. Among the others, Kiara Advani also arrived to attend the ceremony.

Karisma Kapoor looked ravishing in a red ensemble while the 'Good Newwz' actress, Kiara Advani chose to stun in a baby pink attire.

Karisma Kapoor at Armaan Jain's Sangeet
Karisma Kapoor at Armaan Jain's Sangeet

Kiara Advani wore a light pink lehenga kameez with a plunging neckline. The actress who made heads turn and jaws dropped added chaandbaalis to complete her enthic ensemble.

The wedding festivities kick-started on Saturday with a Mehendi ceremony. Armaan Jain is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend of seven years, Anissa Malhotra. The couple on Sunday celebrated the Sangeet ceremony with their family and friends. In the inside video's that are going viral on the internet, the couple can be seen dancing their hearts out with Karisma aka Lolo.

Here are the inside videos from Armaan Jain's Sangeet ceremony:

Armaan Jain is son of Rima Jain, who's a sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. Making his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Armaan didn't quite shine as an actor like other family members. But his real life love story of seven years with Anissa Malhotra is nothing less than fairy tale.

View this post on Instagram

The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous...when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind...I finally realized what my yoga teacher said when he meant go blank and be in the moment... As I walked you, my most beautiful @anissamalhotra , down the aisle and went onto my knees, my heart was pounding, my mouth was dry, everything was hazy and I felt an inexplicable emotion like I did when I first met you...Weâve come a long way Jaan... fought all the odds come rain come storm (literally ð) Thank you for being my backbone, pillar of strength and sticking with me through thick and thin... YOU are the woman of my dreams and I am the luckiest man alive! None of this would be possible without our generous parents, our adorable Cupid @aadarjain who introduced US and all our extended family i.e. our friends who were a part of yesterday and more importantly, an integral part of our beautiful journey in the last 7 years. My Armaan was to be with my Anissa forever and you said YES. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you... Love you â¤

A post shared by Armaan Jain (@therealarmaanjain) on

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in