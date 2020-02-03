Inside Pics: Karisma Kapoor dances her heart out at Armaan Jain's sangeet ceremony

Karisma Kapoor along with her mom Babita was spotted last night attending cousin Armaan Jain's Sangeet ceremony. The Kapoor clan gathered to celebrate Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding festivities. Among the others, Kiara Advani also arrived to attend the ceremony.

Karisma Kapoor looked ravishing in a red ensemble while the 'Good Newwz' actress, Kiara Advani chose to stun in a baby pink attire.