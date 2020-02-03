Inside Pics: Karisma Kapoor dances her heart out at Armaan Jain's sangeet ceremony

Karisma Kapoor along with her mom Babita was spotted last night attending cousin Armaan Jain's Sangeet ceremony. The Kapoor clan gathered to celebrate Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding festivities. Among the others, Kiara Advani also arrived to attend the ceremony.
Karisma Kapoor looked ravishing in a red ensemble while the 'Good Newwz' actress, Kiara Advani chose to stun in a baby pink attire.
Kiara Advani wore a light pink lehenga kameez with a plunging neckline. The actress who made heads turn and jaws dropped added chaandbaalis to complete her enthic ensemble.
The wedding festivities kick-started on Saturday with a Mehendi ceremony. Armaan Jain is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend of seven years, Anissa Malhotra. The couple on Sunday celebrated the Sangeet ceremony with their family and friends. In the inside video's that are going viral on the internet, the couple can be seen dancing their hearts out with Karisma aka Lolo.
Here are the inside videos from Armaan Jain's Sangeet ceremony:
Armaan Jain is son of Rima Jain, who's a sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. Making his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Armaan didn't quite shine as an actor like other family members. But his real life love story of seven years with Anissa Malhotra is nothing less than fairy tale.
