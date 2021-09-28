Inside Pics: Kareena Kapoor hosts dinner party for Karisma, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra after returning from Maldives

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently returned after her Maldives vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and Jeh, hosted a party for her friends on Monday.

Among the attendees at the party were her sister Karisma Kapoor, as well as close friends including Karan Johar, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra.

Host Kareena looked gorgeous in a white dress with flower embroidery. While Karisma looked pretty in a black outfit, Amrita also picked a white dress for the get-together. On the other hand, Manish Malhotra arrived at the actress' house in a black tee, coat and jeans.

Karisma took to Instagram and shared a selfie and wrote, "Evenings like these." The photo also features Sanjay Mishra.

On her Instagram stories, Karisma posted a photo of a delicious spread, that included dal gosht and kadak pav. "Killed it," she wrote, adding ‘yum’ and ‘thanks’ stickers.

Amrita, meanwhile, shared a picture of herself posing on the sofa and credited Manish as the photographer. "Wah! What a pic," she wrote and tagged the fashion designer.

Check out some other photos from the house party here:

Kareena and Saif, along with their sons, had jetted off to the Maldives for Kareena's birthday recently. Pictures and videos from their holiday are proof that they had the time of their life there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan. Kareena also announced her new collaboration with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. She also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus, ‘Takht’ in her kitty.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:58 AM IST