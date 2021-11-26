Inside Pics: Kareena Kapoor celebrates Thanksgiving with BFF Malaika Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Thanksgiving with sister Karisma Kapoor and best friend Malaika Arora.

Both Malaika and Karisma took to their respective social media handles to give their fans a glimpse of the fun-filled evening at Kareena's house.

According to the photos, it looks like the ladies came together for an intimate dinner party.

In one of the photos, the trio can be seen posing for a selfie. Another picture was of a candle. Malaika shared in on her Instgaram stories and captioned it with a "Happy Thanksgiving" sticker.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, the photos of the girl gang often go viral on social media. From sharing throwback pictures with sweet notes for each other to attending house parties together, they often dish out best friend goals.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen on the big screen with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chadha'. The film will hit the theatres on April 14, 2022, instead of Valentine's Day, the makers announced earlier this month.

The film is an official remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump' featuring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier worked with Aamir in 'Secret Superstar'.

