Inside Pics: Hina Khan shares festive stills from Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash

Back in April, Ekta gave up her one-year salary of Rs 2.5 crore at Balaji Telefilms to ensure her employees don’t suffer during the lockdown.

"I would thus forsake my one year’s salary that is Rs 2.5 crore at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don't have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead, is Together. Stay safe, stay healthy," said the producer, who has given several hit daily soaps such as "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Naagin".

Apart from this, the producer has already made donations to various relief funds to fight the effects of the pandemic.

On the other hand, there was no Diwali bash at Ekta's father Jeetendra's home owing to dear friend Rishi Kapoor's demise.

"Unlike every year, there will be no big Diwali bash at our residence because of the sad demise of our very dear family friend, Rishi Kapoor ji, and of course the pandemic," Tusshar Kapoor told IANS.

Rather, for the Kapoors the festival of lights is all about spending time with family this year.

"It's festivities and celebrations with just the family. I have been pretty occupied with our film 'Laxmii' which was released yesterday. Also, my son is on vacation, so I am spending a lot of time off with him," said Tusshar.

"This Diwali is indeed a happy Diwali but with a difference, where minimalism will take precedence. However, the fervour will be kept alive as we will spend it at home with our family," he added.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile.

People around the world celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."