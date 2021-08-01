Inside pics from Karan Johar's 'GALamorous' weekend with besties Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is all set to host the upcoming season of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT', spent his weekend with his best friend Malaika Arora, designer Manish Malhotra and 'Fabulous Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan.
The celebrities took to their Instagram handles to share glimpses of the 'Galamarous' weekend bash.
For the evening, Karan wore a flowy printed shirt. Malaika was seen looking as sexy as ever in a black suit which she paired with a white bralette. Manish and Maheep were also seen in all black outfits while Seema and Amruta Arora opted for white tops.
Check out the pictures here:.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital episodes of the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss' on Voot.
For the unversed, earlier this month, the makers of the popular reality TV show announced that 'Bigg Boss 15' will be launched on OTT ahead of its television premiere.
Superstar Salman Khan, who has been hosting the show for over a decade now, unveiled a new promo of 'Bigg Boss OTT' a few days ago.
Karan has not replaced Salman. Reportedly, he will host a few episodes on Voot, and then 'Dabangg' star will return to host the televised version of the new season.
Karan will anchor the drama for the six-week run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. It will stream on Voot from August 8.
After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
Meanwhile, on film front, Karan Johar's 'Shershaah' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will release on Amazon Prime on August 12.
In the film, Sidharth essays Captain Vikram Batra, hero of the Kargil War.