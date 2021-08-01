Inside pics from Karan Johar's 'GALamorous' weekend with besties Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is all set to host the upcoming season of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT', spent his weekend with his best friend Malaika Arora, designer Manish Malhotra and 'Fabulous Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan.

The celebrities took to their Instagram handles to share glimpses of the 'Galamarous' weekend bash.

For the evening, Karan wore a flowy printed shirt. Malaika was seen looking as sexy as ever in a black suit which she paired with a white bralette. Manish and Maheep were also seen in all black outfits while Seema and Amruta Arora opted for white tops.

Check out the pictures here:.