Inside pics from Aadar Jain's intimate birthday bash with GF Tara Sutaria, brother Armaan and friends in Alibaug

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain celebrated his 27th birthday with lady love Tara Sutariam his brother Armaan and friends in Alibaug. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress and Aadar took to their Instagram story to share pictures from the intimate bash.

A picture shows Tara, Aadar, Armaan and another male friend enjoying a barbecue. In another picture, Tara Sutaria is seen feeding cake to her boyfriend.

Check out all the pictures here: