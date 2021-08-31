e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 02:43 PM IST

Inside pics and videos from Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Manish Malhotra's fun night

The birthday party was held at Mumbai's Greek restaurant OPA Kipos.
FPJ Web Desk
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni joined fashion designer Manish Malhotra for a friend's birthday bash. Manish on Monday evening shared inside videos and pictures from their fun night on Instagram.

The birthday party was held at Mumbai's Greek restaurant OPA Kipos. In the videos shared by Manish Malhotra, Neetu and Riddhima can be seen having a blast as they smash plates and dance with their friends.

Check out the glimpses here:

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be seen as guests on the upcoming episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The mother-daughter duo recently shot for the show and shared behind-the-scene pictures.

Sharing a few pictures from the sets of 'TKSS', Neetu took to Instagram and wrote, "Always so much fun with @kapilsharma and this time with my daughter @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial making it more fun and exciting. Stay tuned for this joy ride @sonytvofficial #TheKapilSharmaShow."

Riddhima, too, expressed her happiness on marking her presence on the comedy show with her mother.

"Take time to make your soul happy...Had one of the most amazing (laughter) filled evenings yesterday at @kapilsharmashow with mom @neetu54," she posted on Instagram.

In one of the images, Neetu and Riddhima can be seen sharing smiles with actor Archana Puran Singh, who has been associated with the show since 2019.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback with the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

Apart from Neetu, actors Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli will also be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which is directed by Raj Mehta.

It is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 02:43 PM IST
