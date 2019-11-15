Inside pics and videos: Alia, Aishwarya, Ananya party all night with Katy Perry

American singer Katy Perry arrived in India earlier this week for her concert in Mumbai which is happening on November 16. Ahead of that, she attended B-town celebs filled party which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. After a day full of promotions, the popstar headed to the party for some chill session and interacted with many stars.
A video of Katy Perry has surfaced where she was seen chatting with Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar and Gauri Khan.
And many chose to capture the moments like Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Dhupia, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Mini Mathur, Neelam Kothari, Malaika Arora among many other stars.
On August 28, Katy Perry announced her return to India and wrote, “I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats.”
Katy Perry had earlier come to India with her ex-husband Russell Brand who had proposed her in front of Taj Mahal. They even exchanged vows near a resort close to the Ranthambore National Park.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)