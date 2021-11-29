Inside Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrate Shaheen's birthday on sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani...'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's sister, author Shaheen Bhatt, celebrated her birthday on the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on Sunday.

Her birthday was an intimate but star-studded affair.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who was also present at the bash, shared a group selife on his official Instagram account.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Karan Johar and choregrapher Farah Khan were also present.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is reportedly assisting Karan on 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', can also be seen in the photo along with the team of the film.

Take a look at the picture here:

In another photo, Alia can be seen posing with Karan and Ranveer.

On Sunday, Alia shared a sweet and happy photo with sister Shaheen to wish her on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, the 'Brahmastra' actress posted a picture from the recent wedding of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal.

In the photo, Alia can be seen planting a kiss on Shaheen's cheek. She also penned a heartfelt note for her sister.

"Happy birthday my sweetie. My happy place. My safe place. My mother My best friend. My child. I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love," he wrote in the caption.

"I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon," she added.

Both Alia and Shaheen never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Meanwhile, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also features Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. It has been penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

The movie, which is being directed by Karan Johar, will be coming out in 2022.

In the film, Dharmendra and Bachchan are a part of Ranveer's family, while Azmi is a member of Alia's family.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 01:42 PM IST