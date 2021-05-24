Inside Pics: Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Vrinda Rai's 70th birthday

Star couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, on Sunday, celebrated 'Devdas' actress' mother Vridna Rai's 70th birthday.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushki' actress took to her Instagram to share adorable pictures from the birthday bash and wished her mom with a sweet note.

The photos show Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya flashing smiles for the camera as they pose with Vrinda Rai.

In the pictures, the 'Fanney Khan' actress is seen wearing a white salwar-suit and sporting her signature red lip. Meanwhile, her 9-year-old daughter is clad in a cute pink outfit. She has accessorized her look with a Gucci sling bag. Abhishek is seen in a bright red sweatshirt.

Sharing a note on the family's behalf, Aishwarya wrote in the caption: "Happy 70th birthday, dearest darling Mommy-Doda. We love you infinitely. You are our world. God bless you our angel."

Check out the pictures here: