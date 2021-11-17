Inside photos of Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's intimate wedding: Farah Khan, Anurag Basu, Anubhav Sinha and others in attendance

Bollywood actors and lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh on November 15. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends.

Several B-Town celebrities, including filmmakers Farah Khan, Anurag Basu, Hansal Mehta and others, also attended the ceremony.

A couple of new photos from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's intimate wedding have now surfaced on social media platforms.

According to the now-viral photos, other celebs like Anubhav Sinha, Raj and DK, actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were also present at the wedding.

On Instagram, desinger Sabyasachi shared the picture of Rajkummar's sehrabandi ceremony. It shows choreographer-filmmaker Farah tying the groom's red turban.

Farah also shared stunning photos on her Instgaram stories. In one of the photos, she can be seen posing with Raj and DK and their wives.

Advertisement

'Thappad' director Anubhav Sinha shared a picture of him having breakfast on the day after Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's marriage with Bhushan Kumar, Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta, Anurag Basu and others.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth shared a selfie which had many known faces of the industry in the frame. Aditi Rao Hydari, Madhu Mantena, Raj and DK featured in the photo.

Post an intimate yet royal wedding ceremony, the bride and the groom changed into another set of stylish outfits for their reception.

The couple was congratulated by several of their industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Dia Mirza, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane among others.

The duo have featured together in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's 2014 film 'Citylights' and ALTBalaji series 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 06:46 PM IST