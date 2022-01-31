Inside Photos: Kareena, Karisma, Arjun, Malaika attend Amrita Arora’s intimate birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned the sweetest birthday wish for her best friend Amrita Arora who turned 41. Sharing a picture with her squad featuring the birthday girl, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapor, Bebo wrote, “Happy Birthday to my BFF. No one like you. This is Us.”

Meanwhile Malaika shared a post on Instagram, captioned it as, "The glue to our gang ….. happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial …. Love you."

Besides the girl gang, Malaika’s actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and son Arhaan Khan also attended the bash. Karisma was also accompanied by her daughter Samaira.

Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut with Fardeen Khan in the film, 'Kitne Door Kitne Paas'. She later starred in movies like ' Awara Paagal Deewana', 'Girlfriend', and 'Golmaal Returns' to name a few.

She married Shakeel Ladak, a businessman in 2009 and has two sons named Azaan, and Rayaan.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:46 AM IST