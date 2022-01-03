e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

Inside Photos: Hrithik Roshan joins ex-wife Sussanne Khan to celebrate her dad Sanjay Khan's birthday

In the photos, Hrithik Roshan can be seen striking a pose with Sanjay Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Zayed Khan and his kids
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently joined his ex-wife Sussanne Khan to celebrate her father and veteran actor Sanjay Khan's birthday celebrations.

The actor turns 81 on Monday. According to several photos doing the rounds on social media, Hrithik can be seen happily posing for a pictures with Sussanne's family members.

Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali took to her Instagram stories to share several photos from the intimate birthday bash. In the photos, he can be seen striking a pose with Farah, Zayed Khan and his kids.

Take a look at the photos here:

Sussanne also took to her social media, sharing a video featuring a collage of several pictures from the evening.

"Happy happy birthday Papa..for all the lessons of Life that you have taught us all, Thank you for being our Strength and Our Inner voice… Love you toooo much," she captioned her post.

Hrithik and Sussanne often trend for leaving adorable comments on each other's social media posts.

They tied the knot in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. Hrithik and Sussanne continue to be friends and co-parent their two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

