Inside photos: Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra celebrate daughter Hinaya's 5th birthday

Actress Geeta Basra and her husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh celebrated the fifth birthday of their darling daughter Hinaya by throwing a grand bash for the little one.
The actress shared a few beautiful videos from the party and gave a glimpse of the decoration. Geeta also posted a long touching message for Hinaya.
"To my princess.. you changed our lives forever in the most beautiful and unimaginable way the moment you were born.. how quickly these 5 years have passed.. thank you for lighting up our lives and completing us... you are an absolute joy and I thank God for blessing us to be your parents.. happy happiest 5th birthday my sweetheart mummy loves you the most," she wrote.
Harbhajan Singh also took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse from the magic show, which was part of Hinaya's birthday party.
Harbhajan and Geeta tied the knot on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar, Punjab. Harbhajan, in an interview, admitted that it was love at first sight for him after he saw Geeta in 'Woh Ajnabee' music video from the movie 'The Train'.
As per reports, they first met during the first season of Indian Premiere League (IPL). Harbhajan had arranged match tickets for his lady love. The duo then met over coffee during the match and became friends and soon it transitioned into love
Their daughter Hinaya was born in 2016.
The welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on July 10, 2021. Recently, they announced on social media that they have named him Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)