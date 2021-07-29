Inside photos: Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra celebrate daughter Hinaya's 5th birthday

Actress Geeta Basra and her husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh celebrated the fifth birthday of their darling daughter Hinaya by throwing a grand bash for the little one.

The actress shared a few beautiful videos from the party and gave a glimpse of the decoration. Geeta also posted a long touching message for Hinaya.

"To my princess.. you changed our lives forever in the most beautiful and unimaginable way the moment you were born.. how quickly these 5 years have passed.. thank you for lighting up our lives and completing us... you are an absolute joy and I thank God for blessing us to be your parents.. happy happiest 5th birthday my sweetheart mummy loves you the most," she wrote.