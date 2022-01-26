Inside Mouni Roy's Haldi and Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looks gorgeous in white and yellow outfits, hugs Suraj Nambiar

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 (Thursday) in Goa.

Several photos and videos from what appears to be her Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies have gone viral on social media platfiorms.

In the now-viral visuals, the 'Naagin' actress looks gorgeous in yellow attire. In another set of photos, the bride-to-be can be seen twinning in white with Suraj Nambiar.

Celebs like Omkar Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani and Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros have already reached the venue to celebrate Mouni and Suraj's big day.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 'Naagin' actress will tie the knot at W Goa near the Vagator beach.

The actress has not announced her wedding officially and has not revealed anything about her big day yet. However, she confirmed her wedding on Monday after she thanked paparazzi congratulating her for it.

Meanwhile, Mouni and Suraj have reportedly planned to throw a dance bash post the wedding on January 28.

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 04:35 PM IST