Inside Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna and Ivor McCray's engagement party: Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta attend the bash

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCray in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday (November 13).

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta Sohail Khan and others attended the engagement party.

According to several photos doing the rounds on social media platforms, Alanna was seen decked up in a grey gown and necklace with her hair left loose. Her fiance Ivor was in a white sherwani.

Take a look at the photos here:

Chunky Panday's niece, Alanna, has been dating Ivor for more than two years now. The couple, who was in a live-in relationship, and is quite active on social media.

Alanna announced her engagement on November 7. Her boyfriend went down on one knee and popped the question during their Maldives gateway.

Sharing the news on the internet, Alanna wrote, "Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!"

After returning from the holiday, the couple celebrated their engagement on Saturday.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:02 PM IST