‘Innocent people living in fear for their lives’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows solidarity with Ukraine amid Russian military attack

Actor-producer-entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined a slew of celebs who condemned Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.

India on Thursday was finalising contingency plans to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine after Russia launched a large-scale military attack on its neighbouring country even as the European Union reached out to New Delhi for its contribution to defuse the "grave situation".

With around 20,000 Indians stuck in Ukraine, the top brass of the government handling strategic affairs held a series of high-level meetings to put into operation certain contingency plans to assist the Indians.

Expressing his displeasure over the crisis, Priyanka shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future.

It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world.

There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me.”

As the Ukrainian government declared a state emergency and closed the country's airspace for civilian flights, the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued three separate advisories in the course of the day appealing to the Indians to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are.

The embassy said in view of the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. However, it did not provide any clarity on evacuation arrangements.

Separately, the Indian ambassador to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy, called on Indians to face the current situation with "calm and fortitude" as the situation is "highly tense and very uncertain".

The envoy said the Ministry of External Affairs and the embassy are working on a "mission mode" to find a "solution to this difficult situation".

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:50 AM IST