'Inke struggle hain...': Sonam Kapoor's rant on losing a bag triggers hilarious reactions

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the 'Zoya Factor' actress lost her bag for the second time while flying and took to Twitter to rant against the airways.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is known for speaking her mind and doesn't shy away from doing the same on social media. The 34-year-old actress is quite active on Twitter and has been making headlines for her tweets on the ongoing discourse in the country. However, this time she isn't talking about politics or bashing a BJP leader.

Sonam took to the micro-blogging website to rant about how she's lost her bag twice the same month while flying. Her tweet was a philippic against British Aiways. Sonam wrote, "This is the third time ive travelled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again."