'Inke struggle hain...': Sonam Kapoor's rant on losing a bag triggers hilarious reactions

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the 'Zoya Factor' actress lost her bag for the second time while flying and took to Twitter to rant against the airways.
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is known for speaking her mind and doesn't shy away from doing the same on social media. The 34-year-old actress is quite active on Twitter and has been making headlines for her tweets on the ongoing discourse in the country. However, this time she isn't talking about politics or bashing a BJP leader.
Sonam took to the micro-blogging website to rant about how she's lost her bag twice the same month while flying. Her tweet was a philippic against British Aiways. Sonam wrote, "This is the third time ive travelled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again."
Sonam's tweet triggered hillarious reactions from Twitterati and will make you ROFL. Quoting Sidhant Chaturvedi's latest dig at Ananya Panday's take on nepotism, a user wrote, "Inke struggle wahaan shuru hote hain jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain."
"Maybe, the universe is trying to tell you that it’s time to buy new bags!," wrote another.
Here are some of the comments:
On the work front, Sonam's last release 'The Zoya Factor' was failed miserably at the box office. However, she is all set to take the centre stage with a new project. She will star as a blind girl in Sujoy Ghosh's next, which is the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film, Blind.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)