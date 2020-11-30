'Ink isn’t permanent, love is': Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl on new 'tattoo'

Former beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen, who made her comeback with the web series 'Aarya', often leaves netizens gushing over her mushy pictures with Rohman Shawl.
On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture of boyfriend's arm with the letter S inked on it.
The picture, which was first shared by Rohman on his story, shows an intertwined S on his arm and is captioned, "The ink isn’t permanent. The love is."
"Rohmance," the 45-year-old added as she shared the same picture on her story.
Earlier this month as the 'Aarya' actress celebrated her 45th birthday, Shawl had shared a sweet birthday wish for her.
Sharing an adorable picture with his lady love, the model wrote, "Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !!
Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !!
Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh #foreverwalalove."
On the work front, Sushmita made her acting comeback with web series 'Aarya', which delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about the protagonist Aarya, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.
The show also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary. 'Aarya' is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama 'Penoza'.
