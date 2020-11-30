'Ink isn’t permanent, love is': Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl on new 'tattoo'

Former beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen, who made her comeback with the web series 'Aarya', often leaves netizens gushing over her mushy pictures with Rohman Shawl.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture of boyfriend's arm with the letter S inked on it.

The picture, which was first shared by Rohman on his story, shows an intertwined S on his arm and is captioned, "The ink isn’t permanent. The love is."

"Rohmance," the 45-year-old added as she shared the same picture on her story.