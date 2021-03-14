'Inhuman, shameful...': Parineeti Chopra urges Zomato to 'publicly report truth' in Bengaluru assault incident

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to social media to talk about the recent incident involving a Bangalore-based model-turned-makeup artiste accusing a Zomato delivery executive of assault.

The actress urged the delivery service to look into the matter and find out the truth.

She wrote, "Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy @zomatoin."