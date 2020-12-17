Infamous Karan Johar party video under NCB lens

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau plans to investigate a video from a party thrown by Karan Johar in October 2019, which was attended by several Bollywood personalities.

In September this year, former Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a complaint with the NCB against those filmstars who were at the party, alleging that they could be seen in a drugged state in a video that went viral. The NCB said on Thursday that it would check the authenticity of the video.

“The notice has been given with reference to the video which was in circulation. NCB had received a complaint from Sirsa in this regard and it was marked to Mumbai zonal unit (MZU). To check the veracity of the video, the notice has been sent,” said the NCB statement.

A source said, “We need some clarity and hence a notice has been issued to produce certain documents,” said a source privy to the development. “He (Johar) has not been called and no summons have been issued,” the source clarified, following some media reports stating that Johar has been summoned.

In attendance at the party were Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Mira Rajput, and Shakun Batra, among others. Responding to the allegations, Johar had earlier said that they were "baseless" and "ridiculous". It was an "easy night out", the filmmaker had said, adding that his mother too had been appalled reading about it.

Sirsa took to Twitter in September and wrote, "I met Rakesh Asthana, Chief of NCB at BSF headquarters, Delhi, regarding submission of complaint about investigation and action against film producer Karan Johar and others for organising a drug party at his residence in Mumbai. That party video must be investigated into (sic)!".

Talking to the media after submitting his complaint, Sirsa had said that he had filed a complaint about the video in question with Mumbai Police in the past but no investigation was initiated, he claimed. He said that he had sent his complaint then through speed post and had even sent several reminders about it, besides posting it on his official Twitter handle.The video had sparked rumours across social media that the stars were high on drugs. However, the filmmaker had rubbished them.