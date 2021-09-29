Indra Nooyi 'had no idea' who Navya Nanda was when she was mentoring, calls her 'extraordinary businessperson'

Former Pepsi Co CEO Indra Nooyi recently showered praise on Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli. Nooyi said that she didn't know who Navya was when she was mentoring the young diva but found her an 'extraordinary businessperson'.

Proud mommy Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram to share a video of Navya's recent panel discussion.

"That’s my little girl, in conversation with her absolute idol !! An absolute dream come true for her, and no greater joy for a mother than to see her daughter realise her dreams. @navyananda you’ve been manifesting this forever I am unbelievably proud of you PS- ofcourse I put up the bits about my kid - but the whole interview is an example of FEMALE FIERCENESS going to post the link on my story do watch," she wrote.

In the video, Indra Nooyi can be heard saying, "Navya, I've got to tell you, when I agreed to mentor these four girls who were running Aara Health, their proposition was a terrific proposition. And it's a proposition that suited the Indian zeitgeist… I just loved what the four were doing; dedicated, hard-working."

"We just hear Navya talk, and am listening to her talk, at that young age and to be so poised, and so articulate and just sound so professional, it says to me that women have come a long way. People like Navya are going to emerge in the world scene in a profound sense and we are all going to be looking at them and saying how proud we are," she added.

The former Pepsi Co CEO continued: "What I loved is after every meeting, writing action items, following up, coming back to me about the progress they've made. I had no idea who Navya Nanda was when I was mentoring her. I just saw her as this extraordinary businessperson, but very young. And I'm thinking to myself, ‘I wish I had her maturity when I was her age’. I didn't."

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter is the co-founder of Aara Health, a platform that raises awareness about mental health, issues related to women and more.

Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and has majored in digital technology and UX design.

She started her journey as an entrepreneur last year. According to reports, she plans to join her family business, Escorts.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 02:23 PM IST