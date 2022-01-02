Indore resident lodges complaint against Vicky Kaushal for using his vehicle number in film sequence after photo goes viral

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal resumed work on the shoots of his upcoming projects last month soon after tying the knot with actress Katrina Kaif.

Several photos of the actor with his co-star Sara Ali Khan from the shoot of their upcoming have gone viral on social media.

In one of the pictures, Vicky was seen riding a bike on the streets of Indore with Sara riding pillion.

Now, according to ANI, an Indore resident has filed a police complaint against Vicky for alleged illegal use of the number plate of his vehicle.

The complainant, Jai Singh Yadav, claimed that the vehicle number used in the film sequence is his, adding that the actor can’t use that number plate without his permission.

ALSO READ Photo of Vicky Kaushal on a bike with Sara Ali Khan goes viral as they shoot in Indore

"The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don't know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter," Yadav told ANI.

He also shared the photograph of the number plate of his two-wheeler. Responding to the complaint, Rajendra Soni, Sub-inspector in Indore's Banganga area, said, "We received a complaint. We will see whether the number plate was misused. Action to be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. If the film unit is in Indore, we will try probing them."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, it is not clear which film they were shooting for.

Vicky and Sara have collaborated for the first time for a film. They have been roped in for Aditya Dhar’s ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ and Laxman Utekar’s yet-untitled project.

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in 'Sardar Udham' which released on Amazon Prime Video. He has Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ in the pipeline where the actor will be seen essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will also be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, ‘Takht’.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:50 AM IST