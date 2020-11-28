Indoo Ki Jawani: CBFC runs scissors through Kiara Advani’s film; deletes dialogues on crimes against women, SC

Expressing her excitement at the theatrical release of her upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani,' actor Kiara Advani on Monday dropped the much-awaited trailer of the romantic comedy.

The film traces the journey of a heartbroken Indoo played by Advani, who explores the world of online dating to overcome a heartbreak.

Kiara is seen using the famous online dating application 'Tinder' in the film which leads her into a mad, interesting, coup resulting in the entry of her Tinder date Aditya Seal.

Now, according to latest reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has run its scissors on certain scenes and dialogues in the film.

These include replacing cuss words, muting them and deleting dialogues on crimes against women and the Supreme Court of India.