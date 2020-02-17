Indians are Googling ‘Teri Mitti’ after Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari’ lyricist Manoj Muntashir snubbed at Filmfare

After Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari lyricist Manoj Muntashir bid adieu to Filmfare for not winning against Gully Boy, the search for the lyrics of his nominated song have been trending on Google.

Manoj was nominated for the song 'Teri Mitti'. However, the lyricist faced disappointment as the coveted award in Best Lyrics category went to Divine and Ankur Tewari for ‘Apna Time Aayega’.

He took to Twitter to express his disappointment, stating that that he will not be able to write lines better than he wrote in the Kesari song. He added that he has decided to never attend award functions in the future.

“Dear Awards…Even if I try all my life..I won’t be able to write a better line than ..’Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Hoon MainAur Chaand Humesha Rahta hai.’ You failed to honour the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final goodbye. I officially announce- I won’t attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida,” he wrote.