'Indian Idol' season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant tests positive for COVID-19

Singer Abhijeet Sawant on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged his fans to take precautions amid the rising coronavirus cases in India.

The 39-year-old singer, who shot to fame as the winner of the first season of singing reality show "Indian Idol" in 2004, shared his diagnosis on Twitter.

"I tested COVID positive. Be safe, take all precautions. Don't ignore wearing mask," Sawant tweeted.