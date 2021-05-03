'Indian Idol 12' judge Manoj Muntashir apologises for ‘factual error’ on Shammi Kapoor's marriage

Renowned lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir, who is currently serving as a a judge on Sony TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol 12, apologised for his 'factual error' around late actor Shammi Kapoor during the latest episode.

While sharing an anecdote about Shammi Kapoor and his late wife and actor Geeta Baali, Manoj shared how Kapoor applied Geeta’s lipstick in the actress's hair parting instead of vermillion to proclaim their marriage.

In a conversation with Rauf Ahmed for his book Shammi Kapoor: The Game Changer, the "Junglee" actor had said, “When we reached the temple at the crack of dawn, Geeta in her by-now crumpled salwar-kameez and I in my kurta-pajama, it was pouring cats and dogs. With Hari Valia as the sole witness, the pujari (priest) performed the ceremonial rites and we took seven pheras (rounds) of the holy fire and were declared husband and wife. Geeta took out a lipstick from her purse and asked me to apply it on her maang (parting of the hair) like sindoor (vermilion) to proclaim our marital status.”

However, Manoj, after sharing the anecdote said that Kapoor never remarried, which isn't true, because he did tie the knot for a second time with Neila Devi Gohil in 1969, four years after Geeta's demise.

Apologising for the same, Manoj took to Twitter and wrote, “Like all you lovely people out there, I am a die-hard Hindi cinema fan too. Sometimes fan do commit mistakes unintentionally. I apologize about a factual error in today’s Indian idol episode. Shammi ji married Neila Devi after the untimely demise of Geeta Bali Ji."